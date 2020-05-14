UrduPoint.com
France's COVID-19 Daily Deaths Drop To 83 As Toll Tops 27,000 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:20 AM

France's COVID-19 Daily Deaths Drop to 83 as Toll Tops 27,000 - Authorities

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The number of daily COVID-19-related fatalities in France fell to 83 on Wednesday from 348 the day before, and the toll topped 27,000, according to the National Health Directorate.

"We are mourning 27,074 COVID-19-related deaths: 17,101 people have died in hospitals, and 9,973 others in social and medical-social institutions," the directorate said.

The case tally has risen by 503 to 140,734. On Tuesday, the country reported 708 new cases.

A total of 21,071 coronavirus patients remain in hospitals (compared to 23,983 a week ago). Another 543 people have been admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours (compared to 833 a week ago).

The number of intensive care patients has dropped from 3,147 to 2,428 over the same period.

