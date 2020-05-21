UrduPoint.com
France's COVID-19 Death Toll Continues To Increase, 110 New Fatal Cases Reported

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:50 AM

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Continues to Increase, 110 New Fatal Cases Reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France rose to 28,132 on Wednesday from 28,022 recorded the day before, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

As of Wednesday, France has registered 181,575 COVID-19 cases. Over 17,800 patients died in hospitals, and 10,320 in institutions.

"[A total of] 17,941 people remain in hospitals, while a week ago the number was 21,071. Some 432 new hospitalizations were registered over a day (versus 543 a week ago)," the statement read.

Almost 1,800 people are in intensive care, the ministry added.

As many 63,354 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals since the outbreak.

