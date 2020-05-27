UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 28,500 As Health Authorities Report 5-Day Dynamic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 28,500 as Health Authorities Report 5-Day Dynamic

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The number of people who have died in France from coronavirus-related complications has reached 28,530, an increase of 315 since the latest previous reported figures last week, the French Public Health Agency (DGS) said.

The last time the DGS released a situation report on the death toll in France was last Thursday. The report stated 28,215 deaths linked to COVID-19.

"A total of 28,530 people have died, of them 18,195 have died in hospitals and 10,335 others in residential care establishments," the agency said.

According to the update, 100,841 people in total have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, and 16,264 currently remain in hospitals, down from 18,468 last week, including 1,555 patients in intensive care units.

Over the past 24 hours, 318 new people have been admitted to hospitals over the coronavirus infection.

Total recoveries count 65,879 people.

Related Topics

France Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese President calls for long-term perspective ..

42 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 608 new COVID-19 infections, seven ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1931 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

4 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

5 hours ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.