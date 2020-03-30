- Home
France's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 3,000 With 400 New Fatalities Registered - Official
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:49 PM
Over 400 people have died from the coronavirus in France's hospitals over the past 24 hours, with the death toll exceeding 3,000, Jerome Salomon, the head of the national public health service, said on Monday
He said on Sunday that the death toll amounted to 2,606 and the total case count reached 40,174.
"As many as 3,024 people have died in hospitals [since the beginning of the outbreak]," Salomon said at a briefing.
The case count has surged to 44,550, he added.