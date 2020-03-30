Over 400 people have died from the coronavirus in France's hospitals over the past 24 hours, with the death toll exceeding 3,000, Jerome Salomon, the head of the national public health service, said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Over 400 people have died from the coronavirus in France's hospitals over the past 24 hours, with the death toll exceeding 3,000, Jerome Salomon, the head of the national public health service, said on Monday.

He said on Sunday that the death toll amounted to 2,606 and the total case count reached 40,174.

"As many as 3,024 people have died in hospitals [since the beginning of the outbreak]," Salomon said at a briefing.

The case count has surged to 44,550, he added.