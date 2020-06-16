UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 29 To 29,436 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 29 to 29,436 - Health Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The number of COVID-19-related fatalities in France has increased by 29 and now stands at 29,436, the country's Health Ministry announced on Monday.

The previous reports indicated that there were 29,407 COVID-19 deaths in France.

"Since the beginning of the epidemic in France, 29,436 people have died, and 19,052 of them have died in country's hospitals," the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 114 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours with the overall number of people being treated in hospitals amounts to 10,752. Thirteen people of the total 846 were placed in intensive care units over the same period.

More than 73,000 people fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals across France, the ministry stated.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier in the day that France's health situation had improved, as the spread of the coronavirus appeared to be slowing down, however, the infection was still circulating. President Emmanuel Macron announced that the exit from the lockdown would be accelerated across the country, with restaurants and cafes fully reopening in Paris on Monday, and border restrictions with EU member states being lifted.

Related Topics

France Died Paris Same Border From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.