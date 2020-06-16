PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The number of COVID-19-related fatalities in France has increased by 29 and now stands at 29,436, the country's Health Ministry announced on Monday.

The previous reports indicated that there were 29,407 COVID-19 deaths in France.

"Since the beginning of the epidemic in France, 29,436 people have died, and 19,052 of them have died in country's hospitals," the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 114 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours with the overall number of people being treated in hospitals amounts to 10,752. Thirteen people of the total 846 were placed in intensive care units over the same period.

More than 73,000 people fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals across France, the ministry stated.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier in the day that France's health situation had improved, as the spread of the coronavirus appeared to be slowing down, however, the infection was still circulating. President Emmanuel Macron announced that the exit from the lockdown would be accelerated across the country, with restaurants and cafes fully reopening in Paris on Monday, and border restrictions with EU member states being lifted.