(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France exceeded 65,000 on Sunday, the public health agency said, after 116 more patients died over the past day.

The death toll now stands at 65,037.

Another 12,500 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, according to figures shared by Sante Publique. The total case count in France currently stands at 2,655,728.

France has seen two nationwide lockdowns, one from March-May, and the other in November until the overnight curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. was introduced on December 15.