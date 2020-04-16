UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's COVID-19 Deaths Nearing 18,000, Case Count At Over 108,000 - Top Health Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

France's COVID-19 Deaths Nearing 18,000, Case Count at Over 108,000 - Top Health Official

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has increased by 753 to 17,920 over the past 24 hours, with the total case count now standing at 108,847, Jerome Salomon, the head of the state health agency, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the country reported a total of 106,206 cases, including a record 1,438 new fatalities.

Salomon specified that it was not the daily death toll, as the data had been compiled over the last three-day weekend.

"The total number of victims since March 1 is 17,920," Salomon said at a briefing on Thursday.

He noted that 11,060 of them had died in hospitals, and 6,860 others in social and medical-social facilities.

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday extended nationwide movement restrictions, which had been introduced due to the epidemic, until May 11. Afterward, the country is set to gradually reopen kindergartens, schools and universities.

Related Topics

France Died March May

Recent Stories

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

36 minutes ago

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

2 hours ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.