UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's COVID-19 Overall Death Toll Surpasses 7,500 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

France's COVID-19 Overall Death Toll Surpasses 7,500 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France's hospitals and nursing homes has surpassed 7,500, the head of the national public health service Jerome Salomon said on Saturday.

"Since March 1, the total number of deaths in hospitals and nursing homes is 7,560," Salomon stated during a press briefing.

The public health official reported that 5,532 deaths were registered in French hospitals, 441 in the preceding 24 hours, and the remaining 2,028 people died while in nursing homes.

Salomon also stated that there are 28,143 people currently receiving treatment in French hospitals after contracting COVID-19, an increase of 711 compared to Friday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country since the start of the outbreak has reached 68,605, he added. A total of 15,438 people have recovered from the disease in France.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a recent phone call to discuss the potential of calling a meeting of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to address the ongoing global pandemic.

Related Topics

United Nations France Trump Died March From

Recent Stories

Inquiry committee reports export of sugar was unju ..

15 minutes ago

US commissions nuclear sub but skips fanfare due t ..

15 minutes ago

India pressured Assam citizenship tribunal members ..

15 minutes ago

Moscow Region Gas Blast Death Toll Up to 3 After 1 ..

15 minutes ago

Italian COVID-19 Death Toll Surges Past 15,000 as ..

15 minutes ago

Train operation to resume in phases, once lock dow ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.