MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France's hospitals and nursing homes has surpassed 7,500, the head of the national public health service Jerome Salomon said on Saturday.

"Since March 1, the total number of deaths in hospitals and nursing homes is 7,560," Salomon stated during a press briefing.

The public health official reported that 5,532 deaths were registered in French hospitals, 441 in the preceding 24 hours, and the remaining 2,028 people died while in nursing homes.

Salomon also stated that there are 28,143 people currently receiving treatment in French hospitals after contracting COVID-19, an increase of 711 compared to Friday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country since the start of the outbreak has reached 68,605, he added. A total of 15,438 people have recovered from the disease in France.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a recent phone call to discuss the potential of calling a meeting of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to address the ongoing global pandemic.