PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :France's Consumer price Index (CPI) increased by 3.6 percent in February 2022 on an annual basis, statistics from the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) showed on Tuesday.

According to the institute, the sharp increase of the CPI is due to energy prices increase with an acceleration of prices of petroleum products, services and manufactured goods.

After a yearly increase of 19.9 percent in January, the energy prices continued to accelerate in February by 21.1 percent, the INSEE said.

The prices of manufactured products increased by 2.2 percent, and food prices by 2.1 percent, compared with the same period last year, it added.