Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

France's Daily Increase in Coronavirus Cases Grows Back to Lockdown-Time Highs - Gov't

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The coronavirus tally in France is increasing by over 1,000 cases per day, which is equivalent to numbers seen in the late lockdown period, the French Public Health Agency (DGS) said in a press release on Friday.

"With increases of over 1,000 cases every day, we are back on the level equivalent to the end of lockdown. We have lost a significant part of the progress made during the first weeks after restrictions were lifted," the press release read.

According to the agency, France currently has 5,720 active COVID-19 cases registered in hospitals, including 410 people in intensive care units.

In total since the outbreak's onset, 106,643 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 80,815 of those who recovered.

The death toll, as of Friday, has reached 30,192 people, including 19,675 who died in hospitals and 10,516 others in residential care establishments, the DGS said.

The agency urged people to uphold safe behavior and social distancing in order to avert a relapse of the outbreak.

