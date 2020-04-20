UrduPoint.com
France's Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 20,000 - Health Agency

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Death toll from the coronavirus reported in France's hospitals and care facilities has topped 20,000 after 547 deaths were registered in the preceding 24 hours, Jerome Salomon, the head of the state health agency, said on Monday.

"The total death toll is 20,265," he said, adding that the total number of active cases increased by over 2,000 to 114,657.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has fallen for the twelth day in a row to 5,683, including 208 put there over the past day, Salomon said.

As many as 30,584 coronavirus-infected people remain in hospitals, including 1,465 hospitalized in the past 24 hours, he said.

