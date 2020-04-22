PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Death toll from the coronavirus reported in France's hospitals and care facilities has topped 21,000 after 544 deaths were registered in the preceding 24 hours, Jerome Salomon, the head of the state health agency, said on Wednesday.

"The total death toll is 21,340," he said. On Tuesday, the death toll was 20,796.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has fallen for the 13th day in a row to 5,218, Salomon said.

As many as 29,741 coronavirus-infected people remain in hospitals, he said.