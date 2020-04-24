UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 22,200 - Health Agency

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

France's Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 22,200 - Health Agency

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Death toll from the coronavirus reported in France's hospitals and care facilities has surpassed 22,200 after 389 deaths were registered in the preceding 24 hours, Jerome Salomon, the head of the state health agency, said on Friday.

"We mourn 22,245 deaths from the coronavirus in France's hospitals and care facilities since March 1," he said.

On Thursday, the death toll was 21.856.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has fallen for the 15th day in a row to 4,870, Salomon said.

As many as 28,658 coronavirus-infected people remain in hospitals, he said.

The total number of cases since the beginning of COVID-19 epidemic in France reached 122,577, of them about 43,500 recovered.

Related Topics

France March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

39 minutes ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

54 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

1 hour ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

2 hours ago

WHO to Open 3 Extra Health Centers in Northwestern ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.