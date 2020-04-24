PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Death toll from the coronavirus reported in France's hospitals and care facilities has surpassed 22,200 after 389 deaths were registered in the preceding 24 hours, Jerome Salomon, the head of the state health agency, said on Friday.

"We mourn 22,245 deaths from the coronavirus in France's hospitals and care facilities since March 1," he said.

On Thursday, the death toll was 21.856.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has fallen for the 15th day in a row to 4,870, Salomon said.

As many as 28,658 coronavirus-infected people remain in hospitals, he said.

The total number of cases since the beginning of COVID-19 epidemic in France reached 122,577, of them about 43,500 recovered.