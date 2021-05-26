(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) France's decision on the Minsk-Barcelona flight carried out by the Belavia airline is a direct violation of international law, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Wednesday.

The Barcelona-bound plane was not able to cross the Polish airspace because of France's ban for Belavia to fly over its territory.

The aircraft had to turn back to Minsk.

"With regard to international law. This is a direct violation of its norms. Article 87 of the Chicago Convention establishes that the adoption of restrictive measures against airlines is possible only by the decision of the ICAO Council [International Civil Aviation Organization]. As far as we know, the council did not take any such decisions," Glaz said in a statement.