MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) A high school in the French city of Dijon suspended classes and other activities after two staff members were confirmed to have been infected with the new coronavirus, the regional ARS health authority reported on Monday.

"Two employees of the lycee Hippolyte Fontaine, located on the Boulevard Voltaire in Dijon, were diagnosed positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. Upon confirmation of these cases, the ARS and the rectorate launched an investigation to identify any individuals who may have had close contact with these employees," the statement read.

The agency added that all classes and activities are suspended as a precautionary measure.

According to the statement, the first positive case was a school teacher and was reported on June 19.

The second was found among the school's administrative team on June 27. Those infected were in contact with were placed in isolation for 14 days and tested in a timely manner.

Students and their families were not among those who came into contact with the infected people but were informed of the situation and the possibility of being tested, the ARS agency added.

France continues to emerge from a two-month lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. Various facilities and public places are continuing to reopen and resume operations, although related health measures and restrictions are still in effect to prevent the spread of the virus and the possibility of a second wave.

As of Monday, the French authorities have reported nearly 200,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 30,000 related fatalities.

