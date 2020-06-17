UrduPoint.com
France's Dijon Sees First Peaceful Night After Days Of Unrest Over Attack On Chechen Teen

Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:17 PM

The eastern French city of Dijon finally saw the first peaceful night after four days of clashes between Chechen immigrants and the local Maghreb community, a Sputnik correspondent reported in the early hours of Wednesday

DIJON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The eastern French city of Dijon finally saw the first peaceful night after four days of clashes between Chechen immigrants and the local Maghreb community, a Sputnik correspondent reported in the early hours of Wednesday.

The turmoil in Dijon broke out on Friday night after a Chechen teenager was attacked by a member of a local drug trafficking group. Members of the Chechen community from across France arrived in Dijon reportedly to take revenge. Police reinforcements were sent to the city. Several people were injured and detained during the clashes. President Emmanuel Macron even had to threaten with an expulsion of foreigners linked to the violence.

The Gresilles district, which has a majority North African population, was a center of clashes over the past few days. In the late hours of Tuesday, a group of young men gathered at a parking lot at Place Galilee, but they did not initiate any clashes and just talked to each other.

By 11:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT), only about two dozen empty cars remained on the square. The parked cars became the object of interest for a group of plainclothes police officers. They examined several vehicles, including the car of a Sputnik correspondent, asking to show documents and open the trunk. Having checked it, they left, noting that the night promises to be quiet.

From time to time, police patrol vehicles drove through the Gresilles district. Law enforcement officers selectively checked cars and people inside.

Until about 1:00 a.m., the sound of a police helicopter hovering around could be heard, but this noise also calmed down, and the city could finally enjoy a peaceful night after days of unrest.

