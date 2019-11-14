French electricity giant EDF on Thursday cut its forecast for nuclear energy production this year after suspending operations at an atomic plant in the south of the country following a highly unusual earthquake

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :

EDF took three reactors at the Cruas plant in the Ardeche region offline after Monday's earthquake, which had a magnitude of 5.4 and was felt across a vast area between the cities of Lyon and Montelimar.

The tremors were particularly felt in Teil, just 15 kilometres from the power plant.

The reactors were halted for checks, as required by the law in these circumstances, although no damage has so far been found.

EDF said as a result it was cutting its projection for nuclear energy production this year to 384-388 terawatt-hours (TWh), down from the previous forecast of 390 TWh.

The original forecast had already been cut due to stoppages at other reactors and weather conditions.