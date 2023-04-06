Close
Frances Faces 11th Day Of Protests Against Pension Reform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 10:20 PM

The 11th protest rally arranged by major trade unions and involving tens of thousands of people has started in France, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The 11th protest rally arranged by major trade unions and involving tens of thousands of people has started in France, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Column of demonstrators will walk from Les Invalides museum complex to the Place d'Italie in the 13th arrondissement of Paris. French Internal Ministry said that 4,200 police officers will keep order during the manifestations.

The protesters carry posters saying "Pension at 60 for all" and "88% of French say no to pension at 64!", as well as trade union flags.�

On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval.

The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.

There have been 10 nationwide strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last three months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. March 7 was the record day with 1.28 million of protesters all over the county, according to the information given by the internal ministry. The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) states that the number of people was much higher, with 3.5 million protesting on that day. During the protests, violent clashes often broke out between the police and the protesters.

On April 14, the Constitutional Council will decide if the bill conforms with the current legislation of the country. If the bill is approved by the Council, it will come into force on September 1, 2023.

