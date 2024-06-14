Open Menu

France's Far-right Le Pen Pledges 'unity Government' If Party Wins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM

France's far-right Le Pen pledges 'unity government' if party wins

HéninBeaumont, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) France's Marine Le Pen said on Friday her far-right party could win forthcoming snap parliamentary elections and form a "national unity government" if it did.

"We have the possibility of winning these elections, of forming a national unity government.... We need to pull France out of the rut," the former presidential candidate from the National Rally (RN) party said.

"We will gather all French people -- men and women of goodwill -- who are aware of the catastrophic situation in our country," she said, adding it would be up to RN party leader Jordan Bardella to "choose his team" when the time came.

President Emmanuel Macron made the gamble of calling the two-round parliamentary elections on June 30 and July 7 after the RN scored more than double that of his centrist alliance in European Parliament elections on Sunday.

Macron has long sought to keep the far right RN out of power.

Bardella, 28, took over from Le Pen as chairman of the RN in 2022.

In recent years, she has sought to rid the party of the racist and anti-Semitic imprint left by her father and party co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Le Pen is widely expected to run for a fourth time in the 2027 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Parliament France Alliance June July Women Sunday All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

17 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

17 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

18 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

21 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

24 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

1 day ago

More Stories From World