France's Far-right Le Pen Pledges 'unity Government' If Party Wins
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM
HéninBeaumont, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) France's Marine Le Pen said on Friday her far-right party could win forthcoming snap parliamentary elections and form a "national unity government" if it did.
"We have the possibility of winning these elections, of forming a national unity government.... We need to pull France out of the rut," the former presidential candidate from the National Rally (RN) party said.
"We will gather all French people -- men and women of goodwill -- who are aware of the catastrophic situation in our country," she said, adding it would be up to RN party leader Jordan Bardella to "choose his team" when the time came.
President Emmanuel Macron made the gamble of calling the two-round parliamentary elections on June 30 and July 7 after the RN scored more than double that of his centrist alliance in European Parliament elections on Sunday.
Macron has long sought to keep the far right RN out of power.
Bardella, 28, took over from Le Pen as chairman of the RN in 2022.
In recent years, she has sought to rid the party of the racist and anti-Semitic imprint left by her father and party co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen.
Le Pen is widely expected to run for a fourth time in the 2027 presidential election.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From World
-
Hard-right Reform UK outstrips Tories for first time in poll: YouGov13 minutes ago
-
S.African parliament meets as ANC nears coalition deal43 minutes ago
-
State of 'catastrophe' as downpours hit Chile43 minutes ago
-
McIlroy fires bogey-free 65 to share US Open lead with Cantlay53 minutes ago
-
State of 'catastrophe' as downpours hit Chile53 minutes ago
-
The high-tech art lab hidden underneath Paris1 hour ago
-
France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units1 hour ago
-
Norway continues to welcome Chinese new energy vehicles2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city to enhance trade & investment ties2 hours ago
-
Six dead after floods, landslides in India's northeast2 hours ago
-
North Macedonia's beekeepers face climate change challenge3 hours ago
-
McIlroy fires bogey-free 65 to share US Open lead with Cantlay3 hours ago