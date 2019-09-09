Le Figaro, one of the major French newspapers, on Monday has streamed on its website a video featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a dateline attributing the capital city of Ukraine, Kiev, to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Le Figaro, one of the major French newspapers, on Monday has streamed on its website a video featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a dateline attributing the capital city of Ukraine, Kiev, to Russia.

The video featured Zelenskyy, delivering a speech in the wake of the simultaneous release of detainees agreed by Russia and Ukraine on Saturday, and a caption reading "Kiev, Russia" on the top left corner, indicating the broadcast location.

Moscow and Kiev have each released 35 convicted and detained citizens of one another, among them RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been in Ukrainian custody since last May.