UrduPoint.com

France's Foreign Ministry Sets Dec.10 As Deadline For Settling Fisheries Dispute With UK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:41 PM

France will stop discussing post-Brexit fishery rights with the United Kingdom after December 10, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) France will stop discussing post-Brexit fishery rights with the United Kingdom after December 10, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Monday.

"The deadline is December 10 ... if there are no significant steps forward before December 10, we will end this dialogue," Beaune said on France Inter radio.

France and the UK have been trying to settle the fisheries dispute since Brexit, which left French fishermen in need of obtaining licenses to be able to work in British territorial waters. Paris and London have been trying to negotiate the terms for over a year, considering each other's demands in breach of the Brexit agreement.

Tensions soared in October after France briefly detained a British boat. France threatened the UK with sanctions starting November 2, but postponed the threat to give room for negotiations.

