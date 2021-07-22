UrduPoint.com
France's Foreign Ministry Taking Into Account US-German Agreement On Nord Stream 2

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 10:20 PM

France's Foreign Ministry Taking Into Account US-German Agreement on Nord Stream 2

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry has taken note of the agreement reached by the United States and Germany on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a representative of the ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Germany and the United States struck a compromise deal over the Nord Stream 2, an energy project long opposed by Washington. The two nations agreed to support Ukraine and to sanction Russia if it tries to pursue "aggressive political ends by using energy as a weapon.

"We have taken into account the statements on this matter, assessment of which should be carried out considering the issues of sovereignty and European energy security," the French ministry representative said when answering Sputnik's query a briefing.

Nord Stream 2 entails the construction of an offshore twin pipeline, which will stretch from Russia to Germany under the Baltic sea. The United States had opposed the project since its inception in 2012, and imposed sanctions on the pipeline in 2019. However, Washington is now focused on building closer ties with its European allies and partners, including Germany.

Russia has repeatedly said that Nord Stream 2 should not be mentioned in the political context as long as it is a commercial project which is profitable for Russia and for the European Union. Moscow has said that it does not intend to block gas transit through the Ukraine's, even when the corresponding agreement expires.

