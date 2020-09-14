UrduPoint.com
France's Former President Giscard D'Estaing, 94, Hospitalised

France's former president Valery Giscard d'Estaing, its oldest surviving leader at 94, was hospitalised Monday in Paris, reportedly suffering from breathing difficulties, a source close to him said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :France's former president Valery Giscard d'Estaing, its oldest surviving leader at 94, was hospitalised Monday in Paris, reportedly suffering from breathing difficulties, a source close to him said.

The Le Parisien daily said that Giscard d'Estaing had been placed in intensive care with respiratory trouble.

A source close to him told AFP he had been hospitalised at the Georges Pompidou hospital in Paris but could not give further details.

Giscard d'Estaing served as president from 1974 until 1981, when he lost out at the polls to Francois Mitterrand.

Mitterrand died in 1996 and his successor Jacques Chirac died in 2019, leaving Giscard d'Estaing as by far France's oldest surviving leader.

While in office, he ushered through a spree of radical reforms as president, legalising abortion, liberalising divorce and reducing the voting age to 18.

