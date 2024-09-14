Guadalajara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA hard court tournament in Guadalajara on Friday as ailing sixth seed Marie Bouzkova withdrew before their scheduled quarter-final.

Garcia, 30, had fought through two tiebreak sets to edge Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara on Thursday, snapping a three-match losing streak that included a first-round exit at the US Open.

Garcia next faces fifth-seeded Magdalena Frech of Poland, who beat Canadian teenager Marina Stakusic 6-4, 6-3.

Frech needed an hour and 44 minutes to get past Stakusic, who had saved four match points on the way to a second-round upset of top-seeded Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday.

Australian qualifier Olivia Gadecki was the first player to book a semi-final berth, seeing off Italian Martina Trevisan 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

The victory puts Gadecki through to her first WTA semi-final. She had reached the quarters for the first time with victories over former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and second-seeded American Danielle Collins.

Gadecki will play Colombian Camila Osorio for a place in the final. Osorio defeated Russian Kamilla Rakhimova 7-6 (8/6), 6-2.