France's GDP Down By 0.2 Pct In Q1 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 06:14 PM

France's GDP decreased by 0.2 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) said on Tuesday

According to the institute, the GDP decline is due to the decrease of household consumption, particularly in transport equipment, other manufactured goods and in accommodation services and restaurants.

The household's consumption prices increased by 1.3 percent but the purchasing power of the gross disposable household income (GDHI) decreased by 1.

8 percent in the first quarter of 2022, the INSEE said.

The final domestic demand excluding inventories contributed negatively to the evolution of GDP, by 0.6 points, noted the institute.

According to the INSEE, the contribution of foreign trade to the GDP was positive by 0.2 points due to an increase in exports by 1.2 percent.

The contribution of inventory changes to the GDP was positive by 0.2 points, the institute said.

