PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) France's Europe Ecology - The Greens (EELV) party announced on Tuesday that it had chosen European Parliament member Yannick Jadot as its candidate for the next year's presidential election.

The 54-year-old politician won the primaries from the Greens, beating rival eco-feminist Sandrine Rousseau in the runoff.

"Yannick obtained 51.

03% of the vote, Sandrine Rousseau ” 48.97%. Thus, our candidate and the candidate from the Greens for the presidential election is Yannick Jadot," EELV National Secretary Julien Bayou said, as broadcast by the BFM tv channel.

The first round of the 2022 presidential election will take place on April 10, with the runoff scheduled for April 24. Outgoing President Emmanuel Macron has yet to officially announce his campaign for reelection.