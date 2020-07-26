UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Health Minister Says COVID-19 Tests Now Free Of Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

France's Health Minister Says COVID-19 Tests Now Free of Charge

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) French Minister of Health Olivier Veran announced that he had signed a decree allowing everyone who takes a coronavirus test to receive a refund.

"I also signed an order published this Saturday that anyone from today can receive a fully reimbursable PCR test without having to show a doctor's order or valid reason and without showing symptoms," Veran told Le Parisien newspaper.

The minister also expressed concern about the increasing number of COVID-19 infections, but said that it was too early to talk about a second wave.

"We cannot talk about a second wave at this time. But one thing is for sure: within a few days we saw the number of positive cases rise sharply after it had declined for thirteen weeks," Veran said.

The minister also appealed to the young people of the country to remain vigilant and not take the virus lightly. Youths eager to return to large social gatherings have become a bane for public health professionals, who say they account for a large portion of the spikes seen in many countries.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, France has registered over 180,000 cases and more than 30,000 deaths from COVID-19. The daily increase has largely decelerated since its peak in early March, but a slight upward trajectory has seen the daily new cases break the 1,000 mark this week.

Related Topics

France Doctor Young March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed directs more support for financi ..

44 minutes ago

1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported in Sa ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 cases in the country are declining every ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation logs AED47.8 million in net pro ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

Ajman HR Department announces return of all govern ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.