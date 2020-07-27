PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) French Minister of Health Olivier Veran announced that he had signed a decree allowing everyone who takes a coronavirus test to receive a refund.

"I also signed an order published this Saturday that anyone from today can receive a fully reimbursable PCR test without having to show a doctor's order or valid reason and without showing symptoms," Veran told Le Parisien newspaper.

The minister also expressed concern about the increasing number of COVID-19 infections, but said that it was too early to talk about a second wave.

"We cannot talk about a second wave at this time. But one thing is for sure: within a few days we saw the number of positive cases rise sharply after it had declined for thirteen weeks," Veran said.

The minister also appealed to the young people of the country to remain vigilant and not take the virus lightly. Youths eager to return to large social gatherings have become a bane for public health professionals, who say they account for a large portion of the spikes seen in many countries.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, France has registered over 180,000 cases and more than 30,000 deaths from COVID-19. The daily increase has largely decelerated since its peak in early March, but a slight upward trajectory has seen the daily new cases break the 1,000 mark this week.