UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's June Heatwave At Least '5 Times More Likely' With Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:19 PM

France's June heatwave at least '5 times more likely' with climate change

Climate change alone made the record-setting heatwave that pushed temperatures in France above 45 degrees Celsius (113F) last week at least five times more likely, an international team of scientists said Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Climate change alone made the record-setting heatwave that pushed temperatures in France above 45 degrees Celsius (113F) last week at least five times more likely, an international team of scientists said Tuesday.

Compared to June weather stretching back more than a century, the peak from June 26-28 was four degrees Celsius warmer than an equally rare heatwave would have been in 1900, the World Weather Attribution team told journalists in a briefing.

The role of global warming in the devastating hot spell, which also paralysed neighbouring European countries for nearly a week, is probably much greater, said Friederike Otto, acting director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford.

"Models are very good at representing large-scale seasonal changes in temperatures," she explained.

"On localised scales, climate models tend to underestimate the increase in temperature." The findings, presented as a report and to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, focused on metropolitan France and the southern city of Toulouse, where climate statisticians were coincidentally meeting during the heatwave.

Based purely on temperature records, extreme scorchers like the one last week are now 100 times more likely than in 1900, said Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, a senior researcher at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute and co-author of the new report.

"But we are unable to say that this is just because of climate change," he said.

Air pollution, the "urban heat island" effect, soil moisture, cloud cover and a host of other factors can also affect the intensity of heatwaves.

And models designed to work on a different scale are consistently "biased" such that they underestimate temperature peaks.

France, Italy, Spain and some central European nations all posted all-time temperatures peaks, with dozens of deaths attributed to the week-long heatwave.

The final death toll is likely to be far higher, but will only show up months from now in statistical records as "excess deaths".

Related Topics

Weather Century World France Toulouse Van Oxford Spain Italy Netherlands June All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed offers condolences to Dubai fi ..

5 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi, heads of parliaments of Gabon, CA ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai is top Arab city and 11th globally in future ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Publishing City FZ accepted as voting memb ..

20 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN Envoy to Yemen

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media Board Restructured

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.