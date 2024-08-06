(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Teahupo'o, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) France's Kauli Vaast won men's surfing Olympic gold Monday on his Tahitian home waves at Teahupo'o, beating Australia's Jack Robinson who had to settle for the silver medal.

Vaast, who grew up nearby, claimed France's first Olympic surfing gold after taking the two best waves of a high-level final.

Three-time surfing world champion and viral photo sensation Gabriel Medina of Brazil took the bronze after going into the Games as a widely tipped favourite.

Local surfing prodigy Vaast took the lead on Monday from the start, scoring a 9.50 on his first wave, and racking up a total of 17.67 against 7.83 for Robinson, who conceded in the final moments.

Brazil's Medina, who was beaten in the semi-final by Robinson after taking only one wave, was more creative in Monday's bronze match against the surprise of the men's draw, Alonso Correa, winning with a score of 15.54 to the Peruvian's 12.43.

Modest surf conditions resulted in a tight duel, but Medina chose his waves better in the final 20 minutes to seal third on the podium.

An AFP photograph of Medina celebrating after kicking out of a wave last week after a ride that earned a record Olympic score became a global sensation, and a defining image of the sport and the Paris Olympics.

The gold medal will be decided later Monday.