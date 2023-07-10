Open Menu

France's Kering Acquires Luxury Perfume Brand Creed For $3.8Bln - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) French luxury corporation Kering SA has acquired the perfume company Creed for 3.5 billion Euros ($3.8 billion) in a bid to expand its footprint in the high-end beauty market, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing sources.

Four people familiar with the acquisition revealed its worth to the newspaper, while Kering has reportedly kept a tight lip on the deal, which was unveiled last month. Two of the sources said the amount was kept in secret as the companies did not want to advertise Creed's steep profit margins.

Kering SA is one of the world's largest luxury companies. It owns such fashion brands as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, and Brioni. Last year its revenue reportedly amounted to 20.

4 billion euros ($22 billion).

Kering previously sought to expand in a number of areas, but eventually its management decided to focus on beauty market as a key growth area, according to the report. In February, the company announced the creation of a new division to develop cosmetics and fragrances for its fashion brands and hired a senior executive from US beauty giant Estee Lauder to lead the operations.

Creed was founded in 1760 in London as an elite tailoring house and later transformed into a fragrance brand. In 1854, the company moved to Paris. Its products were popular among European nobility, including the British royal family, according to the report. Nowadays, it has outlets in Europe, the United States, Mexico and the middle East.

