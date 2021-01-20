UrduPoint.com
France's Largest Detention Center Set On Fire Amid Riot Over Mandatory PCR Tests - NGO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

France's Largest Detention Center Set on Fire Amid Riot Over Mandatory PCR Tests - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) An administrative center (CRA) in France's north-central Mesnil-Amelot commune was set on fire on Wednesday as detainees were protesting against mandatory PCR tests for COVID-19, La Cimade migrant and refugee association reported on Wednesday.

The fire reportedly spread to two buildings of the detention center.

"At 11:10 [10:10 GMT], people detained at #CRA 3 in Mesnil-Amelot started a fire. Firefighters are at the scene, no injuries. They revolt against the imposition of a # PCR test, their release being conditioned on the presentation of a recent negative test," the association tweeted.

According to media reports, about 70 people participated in the rally. The fire was put under control after midday, with several detainees put in police custody.

