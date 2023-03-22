(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Philippe Martinez, the head of France's largest union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), on Wednesday harshly criticized French President Emmanuel Macron's latest interview and suggested he was completely unfamiliar with the country's pension system.

Earlier in the day, Macron gave his first interview after the adoption of the controversial pension reform. In the interview, he defended the reform and expressed regret that the authorities had failed to explain the necessity of the change to the public.

"We are witnessing what some call the (most) historic worker mobilization over the past 30 years. And he (Macron) assessed very positively everything that he had done (...) He believes that our social security and pensions can be financed only through deductions from wages. The system does no work that way. Either he is completely unfamiliar with our system, and this is very serious, or he is simply taking us for fools," Martinez said in an interview on the France Info broadcaster.

Martinez also said that Macron's interview was a sign of contempt towards the millions of protesting French citizens.

Additionally, he noted that Macron's claims that the unions had not put forward "alternative proposals" for the pension reform satisfactory to all sides were incorrect. The union leader argued the unions had made such proposals, but the president had decided not to consider them as they differed from his own views.

On March 16, the French government adopted a law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 without holding a final vote in the parliament, triggering Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allows the government to adopt legislation with no need for a parliamentary vote. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.

There have already been eight nationwide strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. The ninth nationwide demonstration is scheduled for March 23. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.