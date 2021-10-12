(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The last survivor out of over 1,000 people who were awarded the highest bravery order by Charles de Gaulle for their role in French Resistance forces during World War II has died aged 101, France's defence minister announced on Tuesday.

"I want to inform you that Hubert Germain, the last surviving member of the Order of Liberation, has died," Defence Minister Florence Parly told French lawmakers. "It's an important moment in our history," she added.