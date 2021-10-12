UrduPoint.com

France's Last Surviving WWII Resistance Hero Dies Aged 101: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 09:18 PM

France's last surviving WWII Resistance hero dies aged 101: minister

The last survivor out of over 1,000 people who were awarded the highest bravery order by Charles de Gaulle for their role in French Resistance forces during World War II has died aged 101, France's defence minister announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The last survivor out of over 1,000 people who were awarded the highest bravery order by Charles de Gaulle for their role in French Resistance forces during World War II has died aged 101, France's defence minister announced on Tuesday.

"I want to inform you that Hubert Germain, the last surviving member of the Order of Liberation, has died," Defence Minister Florence Parly told French lawmakers. "It's an important moment in our history," she added.

