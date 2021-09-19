PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met on Sunday with the country's ambassadors who had been recalled from the United States and Australia to discuss with them the current crisis in relations with the partners, the French Foreign Ministry said.

"Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian hosted today the French ambassadors to the United States and Australia after their recall for consultations in order to discuss with them the strategic consequences of the current crisis and conclusions that have to be drawn from them," the ministry said in a statement.