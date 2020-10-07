(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that a conference on humanitarian aid for Lebanon would be reconvened in November.

"In November, we are going to reconvene for the humanitarian aid conference on Lebanon in order to proceed to the second stage ... which will address the reconstruction, and France together with the United Nations will be on this initiative" Le Drian told the French National Assembly.