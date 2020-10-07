UrduPoint.com
France's Le Drian Says Talks On Karabakh Set For Thursday In Geneva, For Monday In Moscow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:36 PM

France's Le Drian Says Talks on Karabakh Set for Thursday in Geneva, for Monday in Moscow

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that talks on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh within the efforts of France, Russia and the United States to settle the conflict would take place in Geneva on Thursday and in Moscow on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that talks on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh within the efforts of France, Russia and the United States to settle the conflict would take place in Geneva on Thursday and in Moscow on Monday.

"Tomorrow there will be meetings [on Nagorno Karabakh] in Geneva, other meetings will take place in Moscow on Monday. We wish that this will result in opening the negotiations," Le Drian said.

