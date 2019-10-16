(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that he was considering the possibility of going to Iraq to discuss the establishment of a judicial framework for transferring jihadists held in Syria to Iraq and prosecuting them there.

"We need to work together with the Iraqi authorities to find the ways to establish a judicial mechanism that is able to put on trial all these jihadists, including mainly French fighters," Le Drian told France's BFMTV broadcaster.

The minister added that nine French women, all Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) followers, had already escaped from a Kurdish camp in northern Syria, and that they should be brought to justice in the region.

The French foreign minister stated that among other reasons to go to Baghdad were his willingness to demonstrate solidarity with Iraq, the country most affected by terrorist activity, and the need to guarantee security in the region.

Le Drian did not specify when exactly he would travel to the Iraqi capital.

Today, around 400 French jihadists, 300 of whom are women and children, are reportedly being held by Kurds in Syria. At least 11 jihadists of French origin have been sentenced to death in Iraq this year.