UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Le Maire Promises State Support To Industries Threatened By US Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:00 PM

France's Le Maire Promises State Support to Industries Threatened by US Sanctions

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday that the government guaranteed support to all economic sectors that were threatened by the new US tariffs

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday that the government guaranteed support to all economic sectors that were threatened by the new US tariffs.

In early December, Washington said it would introduce tariffs up to 100 percent on certain French products, including cheese, wine, handbags and lipstick, in retaliation to France's discriminatory decision to impose the 3 percent digital tax.

"This morning, I held a meeting in Bercy [Finance Ministry] with the representatives of the economic sector, who were threatened by the US sanctions. They can count on our full support," Le Maire wrote on Twitter.

The finance minister added that the threats posed by Washington's sanctions were unacceptable.

"Our priority is to find an international solution in the OECD [Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development] on digital taxation. If necessary, we are ready to respond at the European level," Le Maire said.

In July, the French parliament adopted a law on taxing services of tech giants. The tax targets US heavyweights Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, occasionally referred to as GAFA, as well as several other companies. The new tax is to be applied to companies that have a total annual revenue of more than 750 million Euros (about $833 million) with more than 25 million euros in France. They will be required to pay a 3 percent tax on annual sales generated in France.

Related Topics

Google Washington Parliament Facebook Twitter Threatened France July December Apple All Government Million

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never give in to Indian tyranny: Ma ..

40 minutes ago

Moscow on Talks With Ukraine: Russia to Ensure Eur ..

2 minutes ago

Anti encroachment drives in Abbottabad, Haripur di ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister congratulates Boris on his success ..

2 minutes ago

Khayaban-i-Ameen Housing Society affectees get let ..

2 minutes ago

Students urged to play role in narcotics eradicati ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.