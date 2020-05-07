PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) A total of 400,000 businesses, including clothing stores, bookstores, hairdressers and flower salons will resume operations in France on May 11 as part of measures to gradually suspend the restrictions introduced over the COVID-19 pandemic, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that the authorities would begin gradually suspending the restrictions introduced over the COVID-19 pandemic starting from May 11.

"Over the past three months, economic growth has significantly decreased, and we have lost many jobs. Therefore, we must restart economic activity ... All retail areas, closed since March 15, will open ... On May 11, 400,000 companies that provide 875,000 jobs will open," Le Maire said, adding that they include 77,000 hairdressers, 33,000 clothing stores, 15,000 flower salons and over 3,000 bookstores.

At the same time, large shopping centers will open with the approval of local prefects, the minister said, adding that in Paris and Ile-de-France region, where the capital is located, they will remain closed for now due to the epidemiological situation.

Le Maire added that cafes, restaurants and bars would not resume operations after May 11 as well.

France introduced a nationwide lockdown on March 17 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, closing nonessential businesses and restricting the movement of people. So far, France has recorded over 130,000 cases of the coronavirus cases, including about 26,000 fatalities.