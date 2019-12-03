French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that sanctions against French products, proposed by Washington, were "unacceptable" and the European Union was prepared to retaliate if they were introduced

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that sanctions against French products, proposed by Washington, were "unacceptable" and the European Union was prepared to retaliate if they were introduced.

On Monday, the US Trade Representative proposed introducing tariffs of up to 100 percent on French products in response to what it called an "unreasonable" digital tax France that "discriminates" against US tech firms such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

"This sanctions project is unacceptable," Le Maire said as broadcast by the Radio Classique outlet.

The minister said France would wait to see how the US would proceed in regard to the proposed sanctions but that the EU was prepared to retaliate.

"If the US introduces sanctions, the EU is prepared to answer," Le Maire said.