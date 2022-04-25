PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday admitted her defeat in the French presidential runoff against Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.

Exit polls reported by French broadcaster BFMTV show that Macron is leading the runoff with 57.6% of the votes, while Le Pen has secured some 42.4% of the votes.

"I express my gratitude to all those who showed support in the first round (of the election) and those who joined in the second round... I do not regret anything. This defeat does not prevent me from being hopeful," Le Pen told her supporters.

Nevertheless, Le Pen noted that the French people demonstrated a desire for a strong opposition in the country, thus she considers her results a victory.

"We are more determined than ever, and our determination to defend the French has only grown stronger... The French demonstrated a desire for a strong opposition to Emmanuel Macron, which will continue defending them... I will continue fulfilling my obligations to the French vigorously and persistently," Le Pen said.