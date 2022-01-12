UrduPoint.com

France's Le Pen Advocates NATO's Refocusing On Fight Against Islamic Fundamentalism

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

France's Le Pen Advocates NATO's Refocusing on Fight Against Islamic Fundamentalism

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Marine Le Pen, leader of the French far-right National Rally party and a 2022 presidential candidate, said on Wednesday that NATO should shift its focus to fighting Islamic fundamentalism, which she believes is the biggest threat to world security.

"I believe that, first of all, we need to refocus NATO... on the fight against Islamic fundamentalism. Why? Because that's the biggest threat to the world today," Le Pen said on air with the BFMTV broadcaster.

Le Pen has consistently criticized NATO for interfering in other nations' domestic affairs, saying that its fundamental raison d'etre, as a counterweight to the Soviet bloc, no longer exists.

Therefore, she argues, France should leave the integrated command of NATO and redefine its defense and foreign policy priorities.

The presidential election in France will be held in April. To date, about 30 candidates have announced their bids, including Le Pen and another right-wing candidate, Eric Zemmour, who appears to be overshadowing the National Rally leader in recent weeks. Zemmour has a similar view of NATO's obsolescence, but argues that the alliance is ill-suited to dealing with emerging threats such as terrorism and radical islam.

Related Topics

Election NATO World France Alliance April All

Recent Stories

Zia assures to resolve people problem

Zia assures to resolve people problem

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs district emergency response committee me ..

DC chairs district emergency response committee meeting on anti-dengue and coron ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt prepares Rs. 3.3 billion development plan ..

KP Govt prepares Rs. 3.3 billion development plan for Zakhakhel Khyber District

2 minutes ago
 Advisory for Gourd cultivation

Advisory for Gourd cultivation

2 minutes ago
 Man crushed to death by train

Man crushed to death by train

2 minutes ago
 Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smuggler ..

Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smugglers

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.