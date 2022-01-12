PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Marine Le Pen, leader of the French far-right National Rally party and a 2022 presidential candidate, said on Wednesday that NATO should shift its focus to fighting Islamic fundamentalism, which she believes is the biggest threat to world security.

"I believe that, first of all, we need to refocus NATO... on the fight against Islamic fundamentalism. Why? Because that's the biggest threat to the world today," Le Pen said on air with the BFMTV broadcaster.

Le Pen has consistently criticized NATO for interfering in other nations' domestic affairs, saying that its fundamental raison d'etre, as a counterweight to the Soviet bloc, no longer exists.

Therefore, she argues, France should leave the integrated command of NATO and redefine its defense and foreign policy priorities.

The presidential election in France will be held in April. To date, about 30 candidates have announced their bids, including Le Pen and another right-wing candidate, Eric Zemmour, who appears to be overshadowing the National Rally leader in recent weeks. Zemmour has a similar view of NATO's obsolescence, but argues that the alliance is ill-suited to dealing with emerging threats such as terrorism and radical islam.