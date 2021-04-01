UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Le Pen Against Macron's Toughened Strategy To Tackle Coronavirus Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:00 PM

France's Le Pen Against Macron's Toughened Strategy to Tackle Coronavirus Pandemic

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's right-wing National Rally party on Thursday spoke against a new set of COVID-19-related measures across France announced by President Emmanuel Macron a day earlier.

Late on Wednesday, Macron declared the toughening of restrictions, which previously applied in the country's 19 departments with particularly high virus incidence rates, to be effective nationwide starting Saturday for four weeks. Prime Minister Jean Castex presented the strategy to the lower parliamentary house, the National Assembly, for the voting, and is due to submit it to the upper chamber - the Senate - later in the day.

"We will vote against this text. For many months, we have believed that a general regime of self-isolation was a bad decision.

We do not understand, in particular, why it is necessary to close shops, knowing that they are not a place of contamination," Le Pen told reporters, as broadcast by BFMTV.

She also added that the government has so far failed to do something "useful and competent" to end the epidemic.

The restrictions which will come into force in several days include closures of cultural venues, entertainment facilities, and non-essential shops. Besides, schools and kindergartens in the country are due to be shut for three weeks, and inter-regional travel is also to be restricted. The nightly curfew, which has been introduced in mid-December, remains in effect.

As of Thursday, France has registered over 4.6 million COVID-19 cases and more than 95,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Vote France Chamber Government Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

43 minutes ago

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

58 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

58 minutes ago

KP government committed to masses' welfare: Taimur ..

30 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescue 1842 people during March

30 minutes ago

CM Jam Kamal Khan advises employees to end protest ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.