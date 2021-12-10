(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right French National Rally party, no longer ranks second in terms of popularity ahead of the April 2022 presidential election, after losing her place to Valerie Pecresse, head of the French region of Ile-de-France and candidate from The Republicans party, according to a survey by BVA-Orange-RTL published on Friday

Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron continues to top the popularity list. As many as 24% of respondents intend to cast their vote in the April election for Macron, which is a 2% drop compared to last month. Pecresse's popularity has increased by eight points from November and reached 17%, compared to 16% who back Le Pen's candidacy.

Pecresse replaced Le Pen as a potential candidate to enter the second round of the election together with Macron, the poll showed.

Another far-right French presidential contender, Eric Zemmour, received the support of 13% among those surveyed.

The survey also showed a three-point increase of interest in the election among the French populace since November, after Pecresse and Zemmour announced their participation in the upcoming race.

The survey was conducted online from December 6-8 among 1,500 people aged 18 and over.

The first round of the presidential election is scheduled for April 10, and the second for April 24. Over 30 candidates have already announced their bids.