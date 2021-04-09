UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Le Pen Confirms Intent To Run In 2022 Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:44 PM

France's Le Pen Confirms Intent to Run in 2022 Presidential Election

Leader of French far-right political party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, confirmed on Friday her intention to run for president in the April 2022 election

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Leader of French far-right political party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, confirmed on Friday her intention to run for president in the April 2022 election.

Le Pen was a presidential candidate in the 2017 election, where she lost to incumbent President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of voting, collecting 33.9% of the vote against 66.1% for Macron.

"I came to the conclusion that despite the unsuccessful debate after a very good campaign, the French realized that the essence was important and that the candidate was strong.

Therefore, I will be a candidate again in the 2022 presidential election," Le Pen said at a press conference.

The politician pointed to numerous polls forecasting her likely victory. She is convinced that every election brings her progressively closer to victory.

According to a survey conducted by the Elabe pollster in mid-March, 48% of the French expressed certainty that Le Pen was likely to win next year's vote.

Related Topics

Election Vote April 2017

Recent Stories

Lahore police arrest 76 criminals during crackdown ..

37 seconds ago

Qadri stresses for strengthening relations with Sa ..

39 seconds ago

Hindu families demand India to share probe report ..

41 seconds ago

IGP attends passing-out parade of 22nd Elite Basic ..

43 seconds ago

SECP witnessed 39% growth in companies' incorporat ..

50 seconds ago

Efforts underway for Pakistan's vocational trainin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.