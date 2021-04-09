(@FahadShabbir)

Leader of French far-right political party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, confirmed on Friday her intention to run for president in the April 2022 election

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Leader of French far-right political party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, confirmed on Friday her intention to run for president in the April 2022 election.

Le Pen was a presidential candidate in the 2017 election, where she lost to incumbent President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of voting, collecting 33.9% of the vote against 66.1% for Macron.

"I came to the conclusion that despite the unsuccessful debate after a very good campaign, the French realized that the essence was important and that the candidate was strong.

Therefore, I will be a candidate again in the 2022 presidential election," Le Pen said at a press conference.

The politician pointed to numerous polls forecasting her likely victory. She is convinced that every election brings her progressively closer to victory.

According to a survey conducted by the Elabe pollster in mid-March, 48% of the French expressed certainty that Le Pen was likely to win next year's vote.