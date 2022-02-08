Europe should have sought better relations with Russia instead of letting it get closer with China, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party and a French presidential candidate, said on Tuesday

"I think that #Russia is a European country and that Russia should have been brought closer to Europe rather than thrown into the arms of #China. When you have good relationships, you can have an influence," Le Pen tweeted.

In her opinion, Russia-France relations are at a very low point at the moment, so it is difficult to ease ongoing tensions by one trip to Moscow, the politician told the Franceinfo broadcaster, citing a Monday visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Le Pen said that she would not allow such "icy relations" like Macron and Putin have now should she be elected French president.

Following his talks with Putin, Macron held discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kiev earlier on Tuesday. The French leader noted that his visits were useful in terms of progress on the de-escalation of tensions in the region, worsening over the past few months by Western speculations over Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine. Moscow denied any plans of attacking Ukraine.