UrduPoint.com

France's Le Pen Insists Crimea Voted To Reunite With Russia

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 01:20 AM

France's Le Pen Insists Crimea Voted to Reunite With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen reaffirmed her view on Wednesday that Crimea should be with Russia after voting to quit Ukraine in a 2014 referendum.

President Emmanuel Macron's only rival who has made it into the second round of the election, due on April 24, said she did not regret at all her remarks on Crimea's status that led Ukraine to ban her from entering.

"I did not deny it because they held a referendum. So, I won't go to Kiev... I don't regret it at all. Crimea was Ukrainian for 26 years and the rest of the time it was Russian. People in Crimea wanted to rejoin Russia," she told BFM tv in an interview.

She said she would not go to Russia either until its troops left Ukraine and a peace treaty was signed.

She promised to supply conflict-torn Ukraine with both lethal and non-lethal military aid during a campaign speech in Paris earlier in the day.

On NATO and Russia, Le Pen said that the two must rebuild their strategic relationship. She argued that closer ties between Russia and China were not in the interest of France and Europe, but also the United States.

"As soon as the Russian-Ukrainian war is over and settled by a peace treaty I will advocate for a strategic rapprochement between NATO and Russia," she told the press.

Le Pen reiterated her insistence on France's independence from Washington within NATO. Americans traditionally play the leading role in the alliance's command structure, and Le Pen said she would have France quit the military command if she were elected.

Related Topics

Election NATO Ukraine Russia Europe China Washington France Paris Kiev Independence Alliance United States April TV All From

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as oppositi ..

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as opposition

43 minutes ago
 Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Mini ..

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

43 minutes ago
 US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

1 hour ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

1 hour ago
 Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attit ..

Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions

1 hour ago
 Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canad ..

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Minist ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.