Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

France's Le Pen Says Can Reach Presidential Runoff

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen said Sunday she was confident she could make it into the runoff of the 2022 election and take on Emmanuel Macron.

"I seriously think that I will be in the second round of this presidential election," she told BFMTV.

Le Pen, the leader of the hard-right National Rally, added that she thought she could beat the centrist president, who is yet to announce his reelection bid.

A Harris Interactive survey out Wednesday showed that Macron would secure 24% of the vote in the first round, followed by journalist and tv pundit Eric Zemmour with 17% and Le Pen with 15%.

